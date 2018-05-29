Brett Brown, 76ers Reportedly Agree to 3-Year Contract Extension

Matt Rourke/Associated Press

The Philadelphia 76ers and head coach Brett Brown reportedly agreed to terms on a three-year contract extension Tuesday, according to ESPN.com's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Brown was scheduled to enter the final year of his deal next season after previously agreeing to a two-year extension in December 2015.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

