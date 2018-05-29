Andre Roberson Undergoes Surgery on Knee Injury to Address Swelling

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Andre Roberson underwent surgery Tuesday to address swelling in his left knee, general manager Sam Presti announced.

Roberson, 26, suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in January and subsequently missed the remainder of the season. The surgery was done to "proactively relieve synovitis," which will aid in Roberson's recovery.

The team said he is progressing as expected and "remains on pace" to be available for the beginning of the 2018-19 season.

