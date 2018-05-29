2018 AFL Round 11 Betting Preview: Odds, Game Trends, Week Analysis

Michael Willson/AFL Media/Getty Images

When the Western Bulldogs triumphed over the Sydney Swans in the 2016 AFL Grand Final, it ended a 62-year Premiership drought and handed the baton over to the Melbourne Demons, who now have the longest active flag drought in the league, standing at 53 years.



If you believe the hype this week though, that drought has a chance of ending this year, with the Demons chalking up their fifth win in a row last weekend when they demolished the Adelaide Crows by 91 points.



That result meant that Melbourne had secured back-to-back wins by more than 90 points for the first time in the club's 160-year history and was also their third victory in a row by more than 10 goals.



The Dees moved in from $10 AUD to $7.50 AUD to lift the cup on the back of the win over last season's runners-up, according to AustralianGambling, while the red and blue are now just $1.08 to qualify for their first finals campaign since 2006.



As you'd expect, they're at a betting line of just $1.19 to make it six wins on the trot when they meet the team who handed them the unwanted mantle in 2016, the Bulldogs ($4.75) at Etihad Stadium on Saturday.



While that contest is taking place, a crucial match between the Hawthorn Hawks and Port Adelaide Power will be playing out at Launceston's University of Tasmania Stadium.



Port are sitting nicely at six wins and three losses in ninth place on the ladder but the Hawks are right behind them in 10th place at 5-4 and will give themselves a big chance of securing the four points in this one at their home away from home.



Alistair Clarkson's charges have a remarkable record at this venue, winning 28 of their 33 outings, which sees them enter this one as slight favourites at $1.87, while the Power are $1.93.



As that game is drawing to a close, the Gold Coast Suns will run out for their first home game of the season at Metricon Stadium, after that venue played host to the Commonwealth Games.



This match also represents Gary Ablett's return, with the former Sun playing against his old side for the first time. Ablett and his teammates aren't expected to have too much trouble against the Queenslanders ($3.90), with just $1.26 on offer for a Geelong win.



Speaking of favourites, the Sydney Swans are the shortest-priced pick of the round, at $1.03 to beat the Carlton Blues ($12.50) on Friday night, while the top of the table West Coast Eagles are $1.04 when they host the St Kilda Saints ($11.50) 24 hours later.



Essendon Bombers and Richmond Tigers meet in the annual Dreamtime at the G match on Saturday night, and after two wins in a row the Bombers ($3.25) are a chance of beating the line of 20.5 points, but Richmond are strong favourites at $1.35 to win their ninth game from 11 starts.



Sunday's action starts at Etihad Stadium when the North Melbourne Kangaroos are $1.24 to continue their strong start to the season with a win over the Brisbane Lions ($4.10) then it's off to the MCG for a contest between Collingwood Magpies ($1.21) and the Fremantle Dockers ($4.45).



The final match of the round takes place in the city of churches when the Crows ($1.32) are expected to bounce back against a disappointing Greater Western Sydney Giants ($3.40) lineup.