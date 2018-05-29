Nick Saban Says Keeping Players from Transferring Within SEC Isn't His Fault

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Alabama head coach Nick Saban said Tuesday he doesn't believe he should be scrutinized for the way he's handled situations where Crimson Tide players have requested waivers so they could transfer within the SEC.

"I don't think it should be on me," Saban told reporters at the SEC spring meetings, according to ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough.

Saban stipulated that he doesn't believe he's acted in the wrong because conference policy states players can only transfer to another SEC school if they receive a waiver. Without a waiver, players must forego a year of eligibility before playing again.

"If we agree in the SEC at these meetings that we're going to have free agency in our league and everybody can go where they want to go when they graduate and that's what's best for the game, then I think that's what we should do," he said.

Saban is currently dealing with a tricky transfer situation.

According to AL.com's Matt Zenitz, offensive lineman Brandon Kennedy sought an initial waiver so he could join Auburn or Tennessee as a graduate transfer.

However, the school denied his initial appeal.

"Brandon Kennedy can go where he wants to go," Saban said, per Scarborough. "But if we don't do that, why is it on me? Because we have a conference rule that says he can't do it. And he can do it but he's supposed to sit out for a year. So why is it on me? It's not even my decision.

"It's a conference rule. I always give people releases. And he has a release to go wherever he wants to go, but the conference rule says he can't go within the conference. So why is that on me? The Maurice Smith thing wasn't on me, either."

The Crimson Tide also previously blocked a waiver request by defensive back Maurice Smith, who wanted to transfer to Georgia. The SEC later intervened and approved Smith's move to the Bulldogs for the 2016 season.