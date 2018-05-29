Cowboys' Randy Gregory's NFL Reinstatement in League's Hands, Says Stephen Jones

Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that defensive end Randy Gregory is still waiting to hear from the NFL regarding his appeal for reinstatement.

"You know, I know it's proceeding," Jones said, per the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr.

"We don't have anything to report differently, other than that I know he’s wanting to move forward with the appeal. I don't really have anything new to report on that front, other than that. I know he's done the application process, but I’m pretty sure he hasn't had the actual appeal. It's in the league's hands."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported May 16 that Gregory planned to submit his formal application for reinstatement after he was suspended for the entire 2017 season following a third violation of the league's substance abuse policy.

Before that, the 2015 second-round pick served four- and 10-game suspensions for his first and second violations, respectively.

According to Rapoport, Gregory filed his application after spending "more than 6 weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling."

The NFL has 60 days to approve Gregory's paperwork for reinstatement retroactive to the date it was received.