Cowboys' Randy Gregory's NFL Reinstatement in League's Hands, Says Stephen Jones

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

PHILADELPHIA, PA - JANUARY 01: Randy Gregory #94 of the Dallas Cowboys rests during a timeout against the Philadelphia Eagles during the fourth quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on January 1, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Eagles won 27-13. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)
Corey Perrine/Getty Images

Dallas Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said Tuesday that defensive end Randy Gregory is still waiting to hear from the NFL regarding his appeal for reinstatement.

"You know, I know it's proceeding," Jones said, per the Star-Telegram's Clarence E. Hill Jr

"We don't have anything to report differently, other than that I know he’s wanting to move forward with the appeal. I don't really have anything new to report on that front, other than that. I know he's done the application process, but I’m pretty sure he hasn't had the actual appeal. It's in the league's hands."

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported May 16 that Gregory planned to submit his formal application for reinstatement after he was suspended for the entire 2017 season following a third violation of the league's substance abuse policy. 

Before that, the 2015 second-round pick served four- and 10-game suspensions for his first and second violations, respectively. 

According to Rapoport, Gregory filed his application after spending "more than 6 weeks in intensive drug and alcohol rehab in addition to counseling."

The NFL has 60 days to approve Gregory's paperwork for reinstatement retroactive to the date it was received. 

Related

    Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Under-the-Radar 2018 NFL MVP Candidates

    Maurice Moton
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Teams Set to Disappoint in 2018

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Teams Set to Disappoint in 2018

    Zach Kruse
    via Bleacher Report

    Jones: No Progress Made with Martin Holdout

    Dallas Cowboys logo
    Dallas Cowboys

    Jones: No Progress Made with Martin Holdout

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles Denies Browns Trade Rumors

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles Denies Browns Trade Rumors

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report