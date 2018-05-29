Madison Bumgarner to Make Giants Season Debut Next Tuesday vs. Diamondbacks

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

San Francisco Giants Madison Bumgarner in the first inning during a baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, April 17, 2018, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

San Francisco Giants ace Madison Bumgarner is set to make his season debut next Tuesday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, according to Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area. 

Per that report, he'll start for Single-A San Jose on Thursday and throw 70-75 pitches. He previously threw 3.2 innings for Triple-A Sacramento on Saturday, striking out eight without giving up a hit in 3.2 innings, according to the Associated Press.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

