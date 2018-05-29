Juwan Morgan Withdraws from 2018 NBA Draft, Will Return to Indiana

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

Indiana Hoosiers forward Juwan Morgan announced Tuesday that he will return to Bloomington for his senior season after going through the NBA pre-draft process.

"It's been a great process and I thank all the teams for their feedback, but after talking with my family, coaches, and closest friends, it is in my best interest to return to IU," he wrote on Instagram. "It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and that hasn’t changed. Senior citizen flow."



Morgan wasn't a particularly big contributor for the Hoosiers throughout his first two seasons, but he blossomed as a junior to the tune of 16.5 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot a career-high 57.9 percent from the field, including 30.2 percent on 53 attempts from beyond the arc.

A second-team All-Big Ten selection last season, Morgan will provide a major boost returning to a program that's looking to snap a two-year NCAA tournament drought.

Plus, Indiana strengthened its talent pool in a major way thanks to head coach Archie Miller's recruiting prowess.

While Morgan will function as Indiana's veteran leader, the Hoosiers are primed to make a leap after securing commitments from 5-star shooting guard Romeo Langford and 4-star forwards Jerome Hunter and Damezi Anderson into the fold.

Given that foundation, Indiana should challenge 20 wins once again as it attempts to rebound from a disappointing 16-15 finish.

Recruiting information courtesy of 247Sports.com.