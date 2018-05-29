Cowboys News: No Progress on Zack Martin's Contract Dispute, Says Stephen Jones

Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The Dallas Cowboys haven't made much progress on finding a contract solution with offensive guard Zack Martin.

According to Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Star-Telegram, Cowboys vice president Stephen Jones said he hasn't talked with Martin's agent in more than a week and has no timetable for when the offensive lineman—who has not participated in OTAs—will return to the team.

"We understand this is the hard part of our business," Jones said. "Nobody wants to have Zack signed more than we do. I truly think he's one of the best offensive linemen in the league. Certainly, we think the best offensive guard in the league [and] should be paid accordingly. It's just a matter of structures and by how much and that type of thing."

According to Spotrac, Martin is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2019 and make $9.3 million this season.

Hill noted he wants to be the highest-paid guard in the league and pointed to the five-year deal worth $13.3 million annually Andrew Norwell signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars and five-year deal worth $12 million annually Kevin Zeitler signed with the Cleveland Browns as starting points.

Martin has played like someone worthy of a pay raise since he was a first-round pick in the 2014 draft out of Notre Dame.

He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first four seasons and is already a two-time first-team All-Pro selection. He is also an anchor of a formidable offensive line that opens holes for running back Ezekiel Elliott and keeps quarterback Dak Prescott upright.

Football Outsiders ranked Dallas' offensive line as the fourth-best run-blocking unit in the league last season, but it will surely need Martin back if it wants to replicate that production in 2018.