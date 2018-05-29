Jets' Jermaine Kearse on CEO Christopher Johnson: 'Very Appreciative of Him'

Seth Wenig/Associated Press

New York Jets wide receiver Jermaine Kearse praised CEO Christopher Johnson regarding his stance on the NFL's new national anthem policy Tuesday.

"We've been actively in conversations with Christopher on how we can go about it and other ways to make change," Kearse told reporters. "I'm very appreciative of him. I think he kind of gets it, the fact that he has taken ownership, to support us and be actively involved."

Johnson said he will not penalize any player who chooses to kneel during the national anthem. The new NFL policy that requires players and team officials stand for the anthem, with teams subject to fines if employees do not comply.

Players are also allowed to remain in the locker room for the anthem.

Johnson voted for the policy, which the NFL said was unanimous. San Francisco 49ers owner Jed York and Oakland Raiders owner Mark Davis abstained from the vote, per Jerry McDonald of the Mercury News.

Kearse called the new anthem policy "disappointing."

"Me, personally, I think they're kind of missing the point," Kearse said. "For us, as a team, nobody on our team kneeled, yet that doesn't mean we don't support the causes of why people are kneeling."

"I wish [other owners] would be more like Chris and support the players and actively be involved and have those conversations with your players."

A number of NFL owners pushed for the change after two NFL seasons became engulfed in controversy due to the protests. Colin Kaepernick and Eric Reid, the two players who began the movement in 2016, have both filed grievances against the NFL alleging the leagues and teams colluded to keep them out of football.

President Donald Trump has also weighed in, calling on the NFL to "suspend or fire" players who knelt. After the NFL adopted its new rule, he said people who protest "shouldn't be in the country."