Nick Ward Withdraws from 2018 NBA Draft, Will Return to Michigan St.

Michigan State forward Nick Ward has reportedly withdrawn from the 2018 NBA draft and will return to East Lansing for his junior season.

Ward averaged 12.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.3 blocks in 18.9 minutes a night last season while starting 34 of 35 games.

The 20-year-old didn't receive an invite to the draft combine earlier this month, which was the first sign that he likely wasn't going to be more than a fringe second-round prospect if he declared. However, he did work out for a handful of teams before withdrawing Tuesday.

"It was a great opportunity for me to go through the process and I’m grateful for the feedback I received from NBA teams," Ward said in a statement. "It is my dream to play in the NBA and I’ve learned a lot through my workouts and interviews that will help me when I am ready to make that next step. I know what I need to work on and I’m committed to coming to the gym every day and striving to be the best player I can be."

Now, Ward will get a chance to boost his stock now that he's returning to a program that has to fill the voids left by likely lottery picks Miles Bridges and Jaren Jackson Jr.

In other words, the opportunity is there for Ward to make real strides and crack 20 minutes per game for the first time in his career. If he can do that while maintaining a solid mid-range conversion clip, the 6'8'', 245-pounder should find himself in more stable standing when the 2019 draft rolls around.

"After talking to several different teams there were many positives from both his workouts and his interviews, but each team gave him some suggestions for things to work on this summer as he strives to reach his full potential," head coach Tom Izzo said. "We’re very excited to have Nick back and look forward to him helping to lead our team in the successful ways he has since coming to Michigan State."