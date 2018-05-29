Nick Foles Says He Never Discussed Possible Browns Trade with Eagles

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles in action against the New England Patriots at Super Bowl 52 on Sunday, February 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. Philadelphia won the game 41-33.(AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Last week, Mike Silver of NFL.com reported that the Philadelphia Eagles turned down a trade offer that would have sent quarterback Nick Foles to the Cleveland Browns for the 35th overall pick after consulting with Foles, who preferred to remain with the Eagles. 

But on Tuesday, Foles denied the report.

"The first time I've heard about it was when I got text messages asking if it was true, and that was the first time I had heard about it, so it never got to a discussion with me," he told Zach Berman of Philly.com. "And at the end of it, I'm just a player. I don't decide anything, if it was true or not."

Foles continued: "There wasn't any discussions on the trades. [General manager Howie Roseman] said what he wanted for me. And I just said if it ever comes to a point where you want to have a discussion, if there was something he was interested in, we would sit down and talk about it. But that never came to be. And I'm here and I'm excited to be here."

               

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

