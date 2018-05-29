Nick Diaz's Mugshot Released After Assault Arrest

Alec Nathan@@AlecBNathanFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

LAS VEGAS, NV - JANUARY 31: Nick Diaz battles Anderson Silva (not pictured) in their middleweight bout during the UFC 183 event at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on January 31, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The Las Vegas Police Department released Nick Diaz's mugshot Tuesday after he was arrested following an alleged domestic violence incident May 24.

According to MMA Junkie's Simon Samano and Steven Marrocco, Diaz was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery. 

Citing law enforcement sources, TMZ Sports reported the woman involved said Diaz choked her and threw her to the ground, which resulted in "red marks around her neck and eyesas well as an injured hip."

Diaz later posted $18,000 bail and was released from jail. 

"The organization does not tolerate domestic violence and requires all athletes to adhere to the UFC Fighter Conduct Policy," UFC said in a statement, per MMA Junkie. "Every athlete is deserving of due process, and this situation, as with any official allegations, will be duly reviewed and thoroughly investigated by an independent party."

