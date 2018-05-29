Liverpool Transfer News: Real Madrid Rumoured to Compete for Alisson Signature

FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/Getty Images

A leading South American football journalist has said Real Madrid will offer competition to Liverpool in the race to sign AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker this summer.

Los Blancos have been tentatively linked with the Brazilian in recent months, but South American football expert Tim Vickery moved to confirm their interest in the shot-stopper, per Sky Sports News:

"I understand he is very happy at Roma but there is interest not only from Liverpool but from Real Madrid too. The asking price could increase or decrease depending on what happens during the World Cup.

"He's an excellent goalkeeper. Brazil stuck with him last season when he spent almost the entire season on the bench for Roma. This season people have seen what a great goalkeeper he is.

"If he wants it, it looks like the options will be there to move on after the World Cup."

Samuel Luckhurst of the Manchester Evening News referenced Spanish media reporting a similar story, and Liverpool would undoubtedly rather go in search of Alisson's signature without Madrid as rivals:

Real beat Liverpool 3-1 on Saturday to lift their third successive UEFA Champions League trophy, and the Spanish titans could get another victory over their English rivals if they were to also win the hunt for Alisson.

The 25-year-old is poised to start for Brazil at the 2018 FIFA World Cup this summer and could replace Keylor Navas, who has been under scrutiny from some as Real's starting stopper for several years now.

Liverpool also have cause to be in the cause for a new goalkeeper, with incumbent No. 1 Loris Karius having committed two costly errors in the 3-1 loss that condemned the Merseysiders to a disappointing defeat.

That being said, Reds writer Joel Rabinowitz touched upon the notion that cost is all relative, and if the need for a player is great enough, the value will show itself:

Jurgen Klopp's side are moving quickly to improve their ranks this summer and recently announced a deal has been agreed to sign Fabinho from AS Monaco, in addition to the impending arrival of RB Leipzig star Naby Keita.

That's not as simple with Alisson, however, as Roma are said to be holding out for £90 million for the player and don't want to sell until after the World Cup, per Fabrizio Romano and Sachin Nakrani of the Guardian.

Navas has served well in Real's goal and has played his hand in the three successive Champions League crowns, but Alisson has consistently displayed match-winning heroics this term, in Europe and domestically:

After his debacle in Kiev on Saturday, there's an even greater argument to suggest Karius needs replacing, with many having already asserted a more accomplished figure between the posts needed to be brought in.

The Estadio Santiago Bernabeu is about as attractive a destination as there is in football at present, and it's likely Alisson's decision as to whether he ends up in Liverpool, Madrid or another destination entirely.