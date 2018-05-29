Lakers News: LiAngelo Ball Works Out for LA with Brother Lonzo in Attendance

Reed Saxon/Associated Press

LaVar Ball says all his sons will be Los Angeles Lakers. He's a third of the way there.

On Tuesday, LiAngelo Ball took a step in proving his boisterous father's words correct.

Ball worked out for the Lakers alongside St. Bonaventure's Jaylen Adams, Syracuse's Tyus Battle, Virginia's Devon Hall, Arizona's Dusan Ristic and UCLA's Thomas Welsh as part of the team's pre-draft process. While these team workouts are often closed to the media, the Lakers allowed reporters to see part of the session.

Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball was on hand for the workout and was pictured watching LiAngelo go through the so-called mentality drill, per Ohm Youngmisuk of ESPN.com:

The younger Ball told Lakers reporter Mike Trudell that he felt he had a "good workout." The 19-year-old left UCLA after a shoplifting scandal to play for Vytautas Prienai in Lithuania with youngest brother LaMelo. The brothers left Lithuania before the season ended over disagreements that LaVar Ball had with the coaching staff.

LiAngelo said his time in Lithuania helped prepare him for the NBA better than college would have.

As for whether this workout could lead to LiAngelo being drafted in June...nah. Not a chance. Second-round picks are valuable commodities, and the NBA did not consider LiAngelo worthy of being invited to the NBA Draft Combine.

At best this is an appeasement of the Ball family, which could eventually lead to LiAngelo hooking on with the Lakers' G League team.

Then again, the New York Knicks once employed Chris Smith, brother of JR. Anything is possible.