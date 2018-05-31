B/R Staff's Bold Predictions for 2018 NBA Finals

0 of 10

With 82 regular-season games and three rounds of playoff basketball behind us, we've finally arrived at the 2018 NBA Finals.

Yes, it's time for a rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers. Part IV, to be exact. But no, that isn't necessarily a bad thing.

Over the past few seasons, neither of these teams had to clear the hurdles they did to get here this year. The Warriors won the Western Conference Finals without home-court advantage against the likely MVP and with their backs to the wall down 3-2. LeBron James willed his No. 4 seed Cavs past a competitive Pacers squad, the top-seeded Raptors and a young, scrappy Celtics team in a decisive Game 7.

Talk about Chris Paul's injury or Boston's short-handed roster all you want—both of these groups earned this.

With the Finals tipping off Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET, we've rallied some of the best basketball minds in the biz to break down what you can expect. Who emerges with the 2018 Larry O'Brien Trophy? Who takes home Finals MVP?

Maybe most importantly: Will Nick Young or JR Smith win this year's soundbite wars?

All of that and more is coming your way.