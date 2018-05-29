Mychal Kendricks Reportedly Visiting Vikings, Raiders and Browns

Joe Robbins/Getty Images

Free-agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks has scheduled visits with the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns for this week, Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported Tuesday.

According to Schultz, Kendricks may decide on where to sign by the end of the week.

The Philadelphia Eagles released Kendricks last week. ESPN's Emmanuel Acho, who played with Kendricks in 2013 and 2014, reported the Eagles asked the six-year veteran to take a pay cut. Acho also noted Kendricks had asked to be traded or released prior to the 2017 season.

He remained in Philadelphia, which worked out pretty well. The Eagles were Super Bowl champions, and Kendricks had a productive campaign, registering 77 combined tackles and two sacks. He ranked 12th on Bleacher Report's year-end ranking of the best 4-3 outside linebackers.

A move to Minnesota would see Kendricks playing alongside his brother Eric, who was a second-round draft pick by the Vikings in 2015. Not to mention, the trio of Eric and Mychal Kendricks and Anthony Barr would be one of the most imposing linebacking units in the NFL.

Likewise, Kendricks would be a solid addition in Cleveland playing alongside Jamie Collins and Joe Schobert. The Browns have been aggressive about improving the roster this offseason after going 0-16 in 2017, and signing Kendricks would fit with that strategy.

The Raiders had seemingly concluded their business at linebacker by signing Tahir Whitehead, Emmanuel Lamur, Derrick Johnson and Kyle Wilber. Still, Kendricks would represent an upgrade for Oakland's defense, which gives the team plenty of incentive to make its pitch this week.