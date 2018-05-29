Shane Battier Reportedly Withdraws from Pistons Front Office Consideration

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

DURHAM, NC - NOVEMBER 11: Former Duke basketball player Shane Battier addresses the fans in honor of head coach Mike Krzyzewski (not pictured) following Duke's 99-69 win against the Utah Valley Wolverines at Cameron Indoor Stadium on November 11, 2017 in Durham, North Carolina. The win gives Mike Krzyzewski his 1,000th victory as Duke's head coach and his 1,073rd overall (73 at Army). (Photo by Lance King/Getty Images)
Lance King/Getty Images

As the Detroit Pistons continue to look to fill positions, there is one less candidate to consider.

ESPN's Zach Lowe reported Tuesday that Shane Battier has withdrawn his name from the running "for a leading front office role in Detroit."

Earlier this month, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Battier was a target for a role with the Pistons.

Detroit is also searching for a new coach and general manager after parting ways with Stan Van Gundy following a 39-43 record and a second consecutive season without a postseason appearance.

The Miami Heat hired Battier in February 2017 as their Director of Basketball Development & Analytics. In that role, the former Duke star was responsible for the development of analytics in evaluating all talent.

Battier, 39, played for three teams (Memphis, Houston and Miami) over 13 seasons in the NBA. He won two NBA titles with the Miami Heat. At Duke, he won multiple awards while leading the Blue Devils to a national championship in 2001. He wound up being the No. 6 overall pick in the 2001 draft.

Ira Winderman of the Sun Sentinel reported the Heat granted the Pistons permission to interview the Michigan native. However, Battier has decided to not pursue the position any further.

