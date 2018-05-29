Donte DiVincenzo Will Remain in 2018 NBA Draft, Won't Return to Villanova

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Villanova Wildcats sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo will remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forgo his final two years of eligibility, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 2017-18. He won Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring a game-high 31 points in Villanova's national championship victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

