Donte DiVincenzo Will Remain in 2018 NBA Draft, Won't Return to Villanova

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

SAN ANTONIO, TX - APRIL 02: Donte DiVincenzo #10 of the Villanova Wildcats reacts against the Michigan Wolverines in the second half during the 2018 NCAA Men's Final Four National Championship game at the Alamodome on April 2, 2018 in San Antonio, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Villanova Wildcats sophomore guard Donte DiVincenzo will remain in the 2018 NBA draft and forgo his final two years of eligibility, Yahoo Sports' Shams Charania reported Tuesday.

DiVincenzo averaged 13.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists in 2017-18. He won Final Four Most Outstanding Player after scoring a game-high 31 points in Villanova's national championship victory over the Michigan Wolverines.

     

