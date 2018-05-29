Kobe Bryant Announces Book Release 'The Mamba Mentality: How I Play'

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

With his playing days firmly behind him, Kobe Bryant is onto the next chapter of his life—retirement.

Rather than just sitting around on the couch, though, he has opted to take on another challenge.

The Black Mamba revealed on Tuesday that he has a book, titled The Mamba Mentality: How I Play, on the way:

As noted in the tweet, Hall of Fame coach Phil Jackson and six-time All-Star Pau Gasol also contributed. The trio teamed to win back-to-back championships in 2009 and 2010, with Bryant and Jackson also being part of a three-peat from 2000-02.

The book reflects back on Bryant's 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers and details the legendary Mamba Mentality, according to MCD Books:

"For the first time, and in his own words, Bryant reveals his famously detailed approach and the steps he took to prepare mentally and physically to not just succeed at the game, but to excel. Readers will learn how Bryant studied an opponent, how he channeled his passion for the game, how he played through injuries. They’ll also get fascinating granular detail as he breaks down specific plays and match-ups from throughout his career."

The Mamba Mentality helped create one of the greatest careers basketball has ever seen.

Bryant won an NBA MVP award, five championships, a pair of Finals MVP awards, two Olympic gold medals and won four All-Star Game MVP awards in 18 All-Star selections. He finished third on the NBA's all-time scoring list with 33,643 career points.

He also had two different jersey numbers retired by the Lakers.

Now, Bryant is giving fans an inside look at what went into the making of the Black Mamba.