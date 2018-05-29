Manchester United Transfer News: Diogo Dalot Buyout Reportedly Met

James Dudko@@JamesDudkoFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - MARCH 06: Sadio Mane of Liverpool shoots while under pressure from Diogo Dalot of FC Porto and Diego Reyes of FC Porto during the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 Second Leg match between Liverpool and FC Porto at Anfield on March 6, 2018 in Liverpool, United Kingdom. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)
Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

Manchester United have reportedly met the £17.4 million buyout clause for Porto right-back Diogo Dalot.

MailOnline's Simon Jones reported the move, while also outlining the club's plan to sell Matteo Darmian to Juventus for £11.5 million to make room for Portugal U21 international Dalot.

    

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Related

    Why Fred Will Be Perfect for Man Utd

    Manchester United logo
    Manchester United

    Why Fred Will Be Perfect for Man Utd

    via men

    Sterling's Tattoo Gets FA Support

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Sterling's Tattoo Gets FA Support

    Evening Standard
    via Evening Standard

    Detroit City: Hidden Gem of American Soccer

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Detroit City: Hidden Gem of American Soccer

    Tifo Football
    via Tifo Football

    Most High-Profile Players Out of Contract in Europe’s Major Leagues

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Most High-Profile Players Out of Contract in Europe’s Major Leagues

    Planet Football
    via Planet Football