Manchester United Transfer News: Diogo Dalot Buyout Reportedly Met

Manchester United have reportedly met the £17.4 million buyout clause for Porto right-back Diogo Dalot.

MailOnline's Simon Jones reported the move, while also outlining the club's plan to sell Matteo Darmian to Juventus for £11.5 million to make room for Portugal U21 international Dalot.

