College Baseball Regional 2018: Bracket, Schedule, Live Stream and More

The 64-team field is set for the 2018 NCAA Division l Baseball Championship, and regional play will get underway on June 1.

Florida enters the tournament as the No. 1 team in the nation, according to D1Baseball.com, and it will look to become the first side to win back-to-back national titles since South Carolina in 2010 and 2011.

The Gators are one of four teams from a stacked SEC who will be hosting a regional, while Oregon State and Stanford might be the biggest individual challengers to Florida's title push.

June 1 Schedule (all times Eastern)

Athens Regional hosted by Georgia

2. Duke (40-15) vs. 3. Troy (41-19), 2 p.m., ESPN3

1. Georgia (37-19) vs. 4. Campbell (35-24), 7:30 p.m., ESPN3

Austin Regional hosted by Texas

2. Indiana (38-17) vs. 3. Texas A&M (39-20), 5 p.m., ESPN2

1. Texas (37-20) vs. 4. Texas Southern (25-26), 9 p.m., Longhorn Network

Chapel Hill Regional hosted by North Carolina

1. North Carolina (38-18) vs. 4. North Carolina A&T (32-23), 2 p.m., ESPN3

2. Purdue (37-19) vs. 3. Houston (36-23), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Clemson Regional hosted by Clemson

2. Vanderbilt (31-25) vs. 3. St. John's (39-15), 12 p.m., SEC Network

1. Clemson (45-14) vs. 4. Morehead State (36-24), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Conway Regional hosted by Coastal Carolina

2. UConn (35-20-1) vs. 3. Washington (30-23), 12 p.m., ESPN3

1. Coastal Carolina (42-17) vs. 4. LIU Brooklyn (31-24), 6 p.m., ESPN3

Corvallis Regional hosted by Oregon State

2. LSU (37-25) vs. 3. San Diego State (39-19), 4 p.m., ESPNU

1. Oregon State (44-10-1) vs. 4. Northwestern State (37-22), 10:30 p.m., ESPNU

DeLand Regional hosted by Stetson

2. South Florida (35-20-1) vs. 3. Oklahoma State (29-24-1), 1 p.m., ESPN3

1. Stetson (45-11) vs. 4. Hartford (26-29), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Fayetteville Regional hosted by Arkansas

1. Arkansas (39-18) vs. 4. Oral Roberts (38-18), 3 p.m., ESPN3

2. Southern Miss (43-16) vs. 3. Dallas Baptist (40-19), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Gainesville Regional hosted by Florida

1. Florida (42-17) vs. 4. Columbia (20-28), 1 p.m., ESPN3

2. Jacksonville (39-19) vs. 3. Florida Atlantic (40-17-1), 6:30 p.m., ESPN3

Greenville Regional hosted by East Carolina

2. South Carolina (33-24) vs. 3. Ohio State (36-22), 2 p.m., ESPN2

1. East Carolina (43-16) vs. 4. UNC Wilmington (37-21), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Lubbock Regional hosted by Texas Tech

1. Texas Tech (39-17) vs. 4. New Mexico State (39-20), 2 p.m., ESPN3

2. Louisville (43-17) vs. 3. Kent State (38-16), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Minneapolis Regional hosted by Minnesota

2. UCLA (36-19) vs. 3. Gonzaga (32-22), 2 p.m., ESPN3

1. Minnesota (40-13) vs. 4. Canisius (35-20), 8 p.m., ESPN3

Oxford Regional hosted by Ole Miss

2. Tennessee Tech (48-9) vs. 3. Missouri State (39-15), 3 p.m., ESPN3

1. Ole Miss (46-15) vs. 4. Saint Louis (38-18), 7:30 p.m., SEC Network

Raleigh Regional hosted by NC State

2. Auburn (39-21) vs. 3. Northeastern (36-19), 2 p.m., ESPN3

1. NC State (40-16) vs. 4. Army (36-22), 7 p.m., ESPN3

Stanford Regional hosted by Stanford

2. Baylor (36-19) vs. 3. Cal State Fullerton (32-23), 5 p.m., ESPN3

1. Stanford (44-10) vs. 4. Wright State (39-15), 10 p.m., ESPN2

Tallahassee Regional hosted by Florida State

2. Mississippi State (31-25) vs. 3. Oklahoma (36-23), 12 p.m., ESPNU

1. Florida State (43-17) vs. 4. Samford (36-24), 7 p.m., ESPNU

Top Teams to Watch

Florida

Key Players

SP Brady Singer (10-1, 2.25 ERA, 92 K, 88 IP)

3B Jonathan India (.362/.502/.723, 17 HR, 42 RBI)

SP Jackson Kowar (9-4, 3.21 ERA, 91 K, 92.2 IP)

RP Michael Byrne (13 SV, 1.99 ERA, 9.1 K/9)

C JJ Schwarz (.325/.404/.601, 12 HR, 46 RBI)

The Gators are the national champions, and they've been the No. 1 team in the nation all season.

With a regional host site already wrapped up, they were able to rest ace Brady Singer during the SEC tournament, and he'll front the rotation alongside fellow first-round-pick candidate Jackson Kowar to give the pitching staff a one-two punch that rivals any in the nation.

Oregon State

Key Players

2B Nick Madrigal (.395/.459/.563, 2 HR, 27 RBI)

RF Trevor Larnach (.324/.447/.637, 17 HR, 64 RBI)

SP Luke Heimlich (14-1, 2.49 ERA, 139 K, 104.2 IP)

SP Bryce Fehmel (9-1, 2.81 ERA, 45 K, 89.2 IP)

RP Jake Mulholland (14 SV, 2.50 ERA, 8.3 K/9)

The high-powered Beavers offense ranked ninth in the nation with 7.5 runs per game this season, and their .318 team batting average is good for third, with likely first-round-picks Nick Madrigal and Trevor Larnach leading the way.

Luke Heimlich gives them a bona fide staff ace, and they'll need the rest of the pitching staff to step up behind him to make a serious run.

Dark Horse: Stetson

Key Players

SP Logan Gilbert (10-1, 2.52 ERA, 143 K, 100 IP)

SP Jack Perkins (10-2, 2.66 ERA, 93 K, 94.2 IP)

RP Brooks Wilson (20 SV, 2.13 ERA, 11.1 K/9)

OF Mike Spooner (.299/.376/.449, 3 HR, 30 RBI)

SP Joey Gonzalez (8-3, 1.77 ERA, 74 K, 71.1 IP)

The Hatters led the nation with a 2.58 ERA, well ahead of Stanford (2.85), who finished second.

Right-hander Logan Gilbert is a lock to be selected in the first round of the upcoming MLB draft, and he'll be leaned on heavily if Stetson is going to make a run.

The offense is a bit of a question mark after they hit .252 as a team (241st in nation) and averaged 5.5 runs per game (155th in nation), but their stable of arms could be enough to propel them to Omaha.

All stats courtesy of team websites, unless otherwise noted.