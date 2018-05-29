Torrey Smith: NFL Anthem Policy Makes Colin Kaepernick's Protest Seem 'In Vain'

Daniel Gluskoter/Associated Press

With the NFL officially implementing a policy against protesting during the national anthem, Carolina Panthers receiver Torrey Smith believes the message behind the demonstrations has been lost.

Smith addressed the new rules Tuesday, via ESPN.com's David Newton, making it clear that the protesters should not be viewed as bad guys:

"When you see reactive policy...I always think that's a problem. Especially when the message has been changed and guys aren't against the military and they've been protesting for what [Colin] Kaepernick originally started, against [police] brutality. It almost makes it seem like a guy like Kaepernick and Eric Reid and guys who started it originally like what they did was in vain, like they were villains. That's not the case."

Last week, the NFL announced any protests during "The Star-Spangled Banner" would be subject to discipline:

Smith initially voiced his thoughts on the new policy via social media:

The veteran wide receiver spent two seasons (2015-16) with Kaepernick and Reid in San Francisco.

Smith doesn't agree with the anthem policy, noting that what the players are standing up for is "bigger than the game."

"You're disappointed but not surprised," he said. "At the end of the day, the league is about money; it's a business. To try to silence those guys when they're trying to do the right thing for our country, I don't know what to say about it.

"It could stir things up, which is a problem. Because you're stirring things up because you're being told to be quiet, when it could have been done together to figure out what we can do to move forward and what would be best for the players."