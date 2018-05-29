Cris Cyborg Completes Anger Management Course After Battery Plea Deal

Jeff Chiu/Associated Press

UFC women's featherweight champion Cris Cyborg had a battery charge dropped from a case involving fellow MMA fighter Angela Magana after completing an anger management course.

On Tuesday, TMZ Sports reported Cyborg finished all the terms of her plea agreement to dismiss the count stemming from an alleged May 2017 incident with Magana during a fighter event in Las Vegas.

UFC President Dana White said during an appearance on the UFC Unfiltered podcast (via Dave Doyle of MMA Fighting) following the incident he didn't condone the confrontation.

"You can't put your hands on another human being outside of the Octagon," White said. "It's assault, you will get arrested, in the fight world we all love to get caught up in the 'hey, you know what, she had a big mouth and she needed a smack in the mouth' thing, but it doesn't work that way in real life."

Chris Weidman provided an eyewitness account of the situation, which started as an argument about previous social media jabs between the fighters and then turned physical. The former middleweight champ said on The MMA Hour (via Peter Carroll of MMA Fighting) he tried to break up the tussle.

"So I backed up and then within a second (Cyborg) takes her hand and cracks Magana," Weidman said in July 2017. "Magana did a little shaky leg thing and right away she got teary-eyed. At least from what I heard, right away she started to say, 'I'm calling the cops.'"

TMZ Sports noted Cyborg could have received a 45-day jail sentence if the terms of the plea deal weren't completed. Instead, the case is now closed.