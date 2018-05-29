Kentucky Safety Marcus Walker Dismissed After Drug Trafficking Charges, Arrest

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

University of Kentucky safety Marcus Walker was dismissed from the Wildcats program after being arrested last week for allegedly trafficking marijuana and cocaine as well as possessing drug paraphernalia.

Kentucky confirmed Walker's removal from the football team Tuesday, per Jen Smith of the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Walker was one of two individuals arrested and charged by Lexington Police last week for the alleged trafficking at least 5 pounds of marijuana and 4 grams of cocaine, according to Jon Hale of the Louisville Courier Journal.

The 21-year-old Florida native pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Walker played mostly on special teams during the 2017 season. He registered five total tackles across 12 games.

He was set to enter his junior campaign with the Wildcats before the dismissal.