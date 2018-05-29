Michael Beasley Reportedly Drawing Free-Agency Interest from Hawks, Suns

Mike Lawrie/Getty Images

As many as five teams are set to vie for the services of veteran forward Michael Beasley over the summer in free agency, including the Atlanta Hawks and Phoenix Suns, according to Marc Berman of the New York Post.

Per that report: "According to an NBA source, the Hawks and Suns have interest in Beasley, and both clubs have cap space. Beasley has a home in Atlanta and is said to be intrigued."

The New York Knicks are also reportedly interested in retaining his services.

Berman noted that the Knicks would likely have to use the $8.6 million midlevel exception or a portion of it to retain Beasley, adding that while other teams could offer more, bringing back Beasley for that amount—even on a one-year deal—could be enough.

"He definitely wants to come back to New York and play for [new head coach David] Fizdale," a source close to Beasley told Berman. "Fizdale is another plus. But it's still a business."

Beasley, 29, had an excellent season for the Knicks, averaging 13.2 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 22.3 minutes per game. He shot 50.7 percent from the field and 39.5 percent on three-pointers, providing quality scoring off the bench until Kristaps Porzingis was lost for the season with an ACL tear, after which he stepped into the starting lineup.

He was even better in his 30 starts, averaging 16 points, 6.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 27.8 minutes per game, while his three-point shooting went up to 46.7 percent.

With Porzingis likely out of action until at least December or January, the Knicks will be in the market for forwards, be it in free agency or with the No. 9 overall pick in the June 21 draft. They could look to select players like Wendell Carter, Mikal Bridges or Miles Bridges, depending on who's available, but retaining Beasley certainly remains an option as well, particularly if he'd be willing to take a one-year deal to preserve the team's long-term cap space.