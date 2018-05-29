Kevin Love in Concussion Protocol, Status for Finals Game 1 vs. Warriors Unclear

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

FILE - In this Friday, May 25, 2018, file photo, Cleveland Cavaliers' Kevin Love sits on the court while holding his head during the first half of Game 6 of the team's NBA basketball Eastern Conference finals against the Boston Celtics in Cleveland. Love injured his head in Game 6 and his status for Game 7 remains unclear. Love banged heads with Boston rookie Jayson Tatum in the first quarter and sat out the second half of Cleveland’s 109-99 win as a precaution. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane, File)
Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is in the concussion protocol, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is uncertain.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Tuesday he's "not sure" if Love will play in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics after suffering a concussion on a head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum in Game 6.

           

