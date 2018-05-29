Kevin Love in Concussion Protocol, Status for Finals Game 1 vs. Warriors Unclear

Ron Schwane/Associated Press

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love is in the concussion protocol, and his status for Game 1 of the NBA Finals is uncertain.

Cavs head coach Tyronn Lue told reporters Tuesday he's "not sure" if Love will play in Game 1 against the Golden State Warriors on Thursday.

Love missed Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals against the Boston Celtics after suffering a concussion on a head-to-head collision with Jayson Tatum in Game 6.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.