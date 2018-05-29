Draymond Green Expects to Play in Game 1 vs. Cavaliers After Ankle Injury

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) reacts after he was called for a foul against Houston Rockets guard James Harden during the first half of Game 1 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals, Monday, May 14, 2018, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
Eric Gay/Associated Press

Andre Iguodala isn't the only Golden State Warrior dealing with an injury entering the 2018 NBA Finals.

Draymond Green revealed after Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals that he tweaked his ankle during Monday's battle against the Houston Rockets, via ESPN.com's Chris Haynes: "I told [trainer] Chelsea Lane during the game that I rolled my ankle badly, and I don't feel a thing right now. I know it was the adrenaline. After the game, wooooo."

Fortunately for Golden State, the injury doesn't appear to be serious enough to keep him from playing in Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

"I'll be good, though," Green told Haynes.

         

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

