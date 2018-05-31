Grabbing the Throne: Ranking Programs' Chances of Being the Next CFB Dynasty

0 of 7

David Goldman/Associated Press

Alabama's triumph over Georgia in the College Football Playoff National Championship last season solidified the Crimson Tide's place as the dynasty of the last decade.

Since 2009, 'Bama has celebrated five SEC crowns and five national titles. But there will come a day—or so we believe—when the program Nick Saban revived is no longer the king of college football.

Which school will steal the crown?

Clemson and Georgia are positioned well, but the ACC and SEC powers aren't the only teams seemingly poised for several seasons of national relevance in the immediate future.