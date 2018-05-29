Golden State Warriors vs. Cleveland Cavaliers: 2018 NBA Finals Live Preview

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 29, 2018

The 2018 NBA Finals will feature LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers facing Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant and the Golden State Warriors. Who will win the fourth edition of this NBA Finals rivalry?

Watch above.

Bleacher Report is the go-to destination for basketball fans everywhere. B/R's NBA coverage delivers must-see on-court analysis and highlights on a daily basis. Connect to the NBA stories, teams, athletes and highlights that make the game more than a game.

Download the free Bleacher Report app to catch all the moments that matter in one place. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Dubs Are Just Unstoppable in 3rd Quarters 🔥

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Dubs Are Just Unstoppable in 3rd Quarters 🔥

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Kerr: We Would've Won in 5 If Iggy Played

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Kerr: We Would've Won in 5 If Iggy Played

    Kyle Newport
    via Bleacher Report

    Lue 'Not Sure' If Love Will Be Ready for Game 1

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Lue 'Not Sure' If Love Will Be Ready for Game 1

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Rockets Owner: Gotta Sign CP3, Want Capela

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Rockets Owner: Gotta Sign CP3, Want Capela

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report