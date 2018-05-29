Damarious Randall Promises to Buy Millions in Jerseys If Cavaliers Beat Warriors

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

It's been just under three months since the Green Bay Packers traded Damarious Randall to the Cleveland Browns, but the cornerback already has plenty of pride in his new city.

The Cleveland Cavaliers advanced to the 2018 NBA Finals by defeating the Boston Celtics in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference Finals on Sunday, and the Golden State Warriors followed suit by knocking off the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals' Game 7 on Monday.

With the stage for the latest chapter of the rivalry set, Randall decided to make things interesting:

Within the first 12 hours of the tweet's existence, there were more than 90,000 retweets. That means, as of now, he is on the hook for roughly more than $9 million in jerseys, with jerseys averaging $99.99 a pop.

Given Randall—a former first-round pick entering his fourth season—is still playing under his rookie contract, not everyone believes he will put his money where his mouth is.

The 25-year-old doubled down:

Golden State has won two of the three Finals showdowns between the two teams, losing only in 2016 after grabbing a 3-1 series lead. The Warriors cruised to victory in five games last season in their first year with Kevin Durant.

Randall earned a lot of fans—both in Cleveland and with Golden State haters everywhere—with his offer. However, given the Cavaliers are the biggest Finals underdogs in more than a decade, perhaps he is banking on not having to pay up.