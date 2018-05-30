Biggest Under-the-Radar NFL Free Agents Who Can Still Make an Impact in 2018

0 of 7

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

NFL free agency and team-building never end.

"It's a 12-month process to build this roster," Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane told reporters in March. "We have to make sure we have the team the way we want it [in September]. ... There are plenty of times where guys come available after the draft, in June. ... So we still got a lot of time."

Organizations exhaust all options to improve, but opportunities are scarce. Every franchise enters the regular season with concern areas due to roster and talent limitations.

Of course, teams can still pursue big-ticket free agents like Dez Bryant and Adrian Peterson. Someone from the over-the-hill gang, like DeMarco Murray and Darrelle Revis, can be added as well.

Even one of the league's best young safeties, Eric Reid, is available, but for entirely different reasons.

Seven individuals—all 28 years old or younger—are flying under the radar and free to sign. Each fits a specific role to create an impact this fall.