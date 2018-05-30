NCAA Softball Championships 2018: Dates, TV Schedule, Times, Bracket and More

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The 2018 NCAA Softball Championship field is set, as there are now eight teams left standing in the hunt for a national title.

The regional and Super Regional rounds have played out essentially as expected. The eight remaining teams rank among the top nine in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches poll, with only No. 7 Tennessee missing among the remaining field.

Oregon (47-7), UCLA (50-4) and Oklahoma (50-3) all received votes for the No. 1 spot in the aforementioned poll, with the Ducks and Bruins looking like the clear favorites to collide for the national championship.

Before the action begins on Thursday, let's take a full look at the schedule of games leading up to the Women's College World Series final at the start of next week:

Thursday, May 31

Game 1: Oregon vs. Arizona State, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 2: Oklahoma vs. Washington, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 3: Florida vs. Georgia, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Game 4: UCLA vs. Florida State, 9:30 p.m., ESPN2

Friday, June 1

Game 5: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 6: Winner Game 3 vs. Winner Game 4, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, June 2

Game 7: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, 12 p.m., ESPN

Game 8: Loser Game 3 vs. Loser Game 4, 2:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 9: Loser Game 6 vs. Winner Game 7, 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 10: Loser Game 5 vs. Winner Game 8, 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Sunday, June 3

Game 11: Winner Game 5 vs. Winner Game 9, 1 p.m., ESPN

Game 12: Winner Game 6 vs. Winner Game 10, 3:30 p.m., ESPN

Game 13: (If Necessary), 7 p.m., ESPN

Game 14: (If Necessary), 9:30 p.m., ESPN

Players to Watch

Sue Ogrocki/Associated Press

The four finalists for 2018 USA Softball Collegiate Player of the Year will all be in action this week, including reigning Player of the Year Kelly Barnhill of the University of Florida.

Here's a look at the eye-popping numbers those four players have posted this season:

SP Kelly Barnhill , Florida (29-1, 1.06 ERA, 310 K, 205.1 IP , .117 BAA)

, Florida (29-1, 1.06 ERA, 310 K, 205.1 , .117 BAA) SP Rachel Garcia, UCLA (27-3, 1.02 ERA, 273 K, 185.0 IP , .129 BAA)

, .129 BAA) OF Amanda Lorenz, Florida (.433/.592/.784, 19 2B, 11 HR, 61 RBI, 72 R)

Paige Parker, Oklahoma (29-2, 0.86 ERA, 188 K, 163.0 IP , .158 BAA)

Look for one of those four to steal the show this week in Oklahoma City.

All stats courtesy of NCAA.com.