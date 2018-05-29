Ex-Maryland Basketball Player Cliff Tucker Dies at Age 29

G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Cliff Tucker died at the age of 29 on Monday morning following a car crash in Texas.

The school announced the news Tuesday:

Tucker played for Maryland from 2007-11.

