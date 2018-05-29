Ex-Maryland Basketball Player Cliff Tucker Dies at Age 29

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

COLLEGE PARK, MD - NOVEMBER 23: Cliff Tucker #24 of the Maryland Terrapins rests during a break in the game against the Delaware State Hornets at the Comcast Center on November 23, 2010 in College Park, Maryland. (Photo by G Fiume/Maryland Terrapins/Getty Images)
G Fiume/Getty Images

Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Cliff Tucker died at the age of 29 on Monday morning following  a car crash in Texas.

The school announced the news Tuesday:

Tucker played for Maryland from 2007-11.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

