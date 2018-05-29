Ex-Maryland Basketball Player Cliff Tucker Dies at Age 29

Ex-Maryland Basketball Player Cliff Tucker Dies at Age 29May 29, 2018
G Fiume/Getty Images
Former Maryland Terrapins basketball player Cliff Tucker died at the age of 29 on Monday morning following a car crash in Texas.
The school announced the news Tuesday:
Maryland Basketball @TerrapinHoops
The Maryland basketball family is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Cliff Tucker ('11). Our hearts go out to the Tucker family during this time. We love you Cliff. 📰: https://t.co/qMvYcxAiBE https://t.co/gjC2qBY8T7
Tucker played for Maryland from 2007-11.
This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.
