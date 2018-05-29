Rafael Nadal Beats Simone Bolelli in 1st Round of 2018 French Open

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

Rafael Nadal is into the second round of the 2018 French Open, as he eventually beat Simone Bolelli 6-4, 6-3, 7-6 (9) at Roland Garros on Tuesday.

The match was delayed due to adverse weather on Monday, and while Nadal held a two-set lead, the Italian was 3-0 up in the third set at the time play was halted.

Upon resumption, Nadal flew out of the traps to eat into the advantage Bolelli had, but the underdog dug in, and took the set to a tiebreak. In it Bolelli let four set points slip by before Nadal finally clinched an epic tiebreak on his third match point.

Next up for Nadal, who is searching for an 11th title at the French Open, is Guido Pella, who wrapped up a straight sets win over Joao Sousa on Tuesday.

Bolelli would've lamented the weather on Monday evening, as he was in an excellent run of form in the third set. The Italian served well either side of a break of serve, with Nadal uncomfortable in the swirling conditions.

On Tuesday the two men received a grand reception as they emerged onto what was a packed Philippe Chatrier Court:

Nadal appeared to be much improved early on, as he picked up a hold to love and then got stuck into his opponent's serve. The Spaniard manufactured two break points, took the second and suddenly the third set was back on serve.

It was a blow to Bolelli, who could do little to tame his rampant opponent and was being pulled all over the back of the court by some of Nadal's angles early on. At 3-3 in the third and with a trio of games won in succession for the Spaniard, this one didn't look like it was going to last much longer.

Per the Live Tennis Twitter account, the Italian was letting the opportunities he did have slip by:

Nadal's incredible defence appeared to be keeping him in every single point, although Bolelli did eventually get himself on the board to go 4-3 in front again in the third set.

Bolelli then started to find some form, with his backhand giving Nadal issues. In the fifth game, he had four break opportunities to go 5-3 in front, but the Spaniard was able to save them all with some wonderful winners.

CHRISTOPHE SIMON/Getty Images

At 5-5 the Italian held his nerve, moving 6-5 in front and forcing Nadal to serve to take the fourth set to a tiebreak. In it, Bolelli was excellent, storming into a 4-1 lead and then carving out three set points; Nadal found some of his sparkling best to save them all and then another at 7-6 down.

Next it was Bolelli's turn to save match points, first at 8-7 and then at 9-8 behind. However, it was third time lucky for Nadal, as he finally put his opponent to the sword.