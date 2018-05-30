Aaron Ramsey Excited to Work with Unai Emery Amid Arsenal Exit Rumours

Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said he is looking forward to working with new Gunners manager Unai Emery amid speculation he may be on the move this summer.

The Welshman has just one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, fuelling speculation he may be sold in the summer window to avoid losing him for a knockdown price in the future. However, Ramsey gave no inclination he wants out when asked about Arsene Wenger's successor.

"I haven't spoken to him [Emery] at all yet, but I think it's an exciting time for the club, and I can't wait to get back there now," said the 27-year-old, per Dafydd Pritchard of BBC Sport.

According to Pritchard, the Wales star is in talks with Arsenal over potentially extending his contract in north London.

It was reported by Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday in March that the Gunners would be prepared to cash in on the player if a new contract can't be struck. Both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez entered last season without extending, with the latter eventually departing in January.

However, according to Sky Sports, Emery views the former Cardiff City man as a key part of the project he's seeking to put together at the Emirates from 2018-19 onwards.

Ramsey has been at Arsenal for 10 years this summer and has made some big contributions in his time at the club, including the winning goal in two FA Cup finals. Last season also finished on a high for the midfielder, as he documented himself on Twitter:

Ramsey is at his most dangerous when given license to push forward from a natural midfield position. From there he can link play in the final third and pick up pockets of space undetected. His ability to play a killer pass or fire off shots at goal always makes him a threat to opposition defences.

As these numbers from Sky Sports Statto illustrate from last season, in Wenger's 22 years in charge of the club no midfielder has been more productive in front of goal:

Given his penchant for popping up in big moments and his experience at the highest level for club and country, it would be no surprise if Ramsey was considered as a future skipper in north London.

With Wales not involved in the FIFA World Cup this summer, Arsenal supporters will be hopeful the club can resolve the contract situation of one of their most important players quickly. Ramsey signing a new long-term deal would send out a positive message at the start of an exciting new era.