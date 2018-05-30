Aaron Ramsey Excited to Work with Unai Emery Amid Arsenal Exit Rumours

Matt JonesFeatured ColumnistMay 30, 2018

HUDDERSFIELD, ENGLAND - MAY 13: Aaron Ramsey of Arsenal during the Premier League match between Huddersfield Town and Arsenal at John Smith's Stadium on May 13, 2018 in Huddersfield, England. (Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)
Catherine Ivill/Getty Images

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey has said he is looking forward to working with new Gunners manager Unai Emery amid speculation he may be on the move this summer. 

The Welshman has just one year left on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, fuelling speculation he may be sold in the summer window to avoid losing him for a knockdown price in the future. However, Ramsey gave no inclination he wants out when asked about Arsene Wenger's successor.

"I haven't spoken to him [Emery] at all yet, but I think it's an exciting time for the club, and I can't wait to get back there now," said the 27-year-old, per Dafydd Pritchard of BBC Sport.

According to Pritchard, the Wales star is in talks with Arsenal over potentially extending his contract in north London. 

Emery has been appointed as the new Arsenal boss.
Emery has been appointed as the new Arsenal boss.CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

It was reported by Rob Draper of the Mail on Sunday in March that the Gunners would be prepared to cash in on the player if a new contract can't be struck. Both Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez entered last season without extending, with the latter eventually departing in January.

However, according to Sky Sports, Emery views the former Cardiff City man as a key part of the project he's seeking to put together at the Emirates from 2018-19 onwards.

Ramsey has been at Arsenal for 10 years this summer and has made some big contributions in his time at the club, including the winning goal in two FA Cup finals. Last season also finished on a high for the midfielder, as he documented himself on Twitter:

Ramsey is at his most dangerous when given license to push forward from a natural midfield position. From there he can link play in the final third and pick up pockets of space undetected. His ability to play a killer pass or fire off shots at goal always makes him a threat to opposition defences.

As these numbers from Sky Sports Statto illustrate from last season, in Wenger's 22 years in charge of the club no midfielder has been more productive in front of goal:

Given his penchant for popping up in big moments and his experience at the highest level for club and country, it would be no surprise if Ramsey was considered as a future skipper in north London.

With Wales not involved in the FIFA World Cup this summer, Arsenal supporters will be hopeful the club can resolve the contract situation of one of their most important players quickly. Ramsey signing a new long-term deal would send out a positive message at the start of an exciting new era.

Related

    PSG to Offer Ronaldo £40M-a-Year 😱

    World Football logo
    World Football

    PSG to Offer Ronaldo £40M-a-Year 😱

    via AS.com

    Lazio Rejected Massive Man Utd Bid for Milinkovic-Savic

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Lazio Rejected Massive Man Utd Bid for Milinkovic-Savic

    Rory Marsden
    via Bleacher Report

    Eriksen Is Real Madrid's Choice to Succeed Modric

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Eriksen Is Real Madrid's Choice to Succeed Modric

    Santiago Siguero
    via MARCA in English

    Donnarumma Rejects €60 Million Liverpool Move

    World Football logo
    World Football

    Donnarumma Rejects €60 Million Liverpool Move

    The AC Milan Offside
    via The AC Milan Offside