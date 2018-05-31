NFL Minicamp Buzz: Allen Robinson Returns While Adrian Peterson Keeps Waiting

0 of 9

The Chicago Bears organization is much happier today than last week after seeing Allen Robinson on the field.

It should be since getting a player back from injury is a plus, especially during OTAs. All 32 teams are hopeful as coaching staffs finally get to tinker with new additions.

These early steps help set the foundation for the regular season. It's about more than running routes or throwing passes: Spring practices are when fundamentals are stressed and camaraderie builds.

While Robinson gets his feet back under him, the Ravens' Michael Crabtree and Bills' Kelvin Benjamin are establishing themselves as No. 1 options. Meanwhile, the Vikings' Stefon Diggs awaits a potential payday. Adrian Peterson and Mychal Kendricks are searching for one as well.

The Bears aren't the only franchise excited about their future, though. The 49ers are well on their way toward respectability.

