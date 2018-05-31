NFL Minicamp Buzz: Allen Robinson Returns While Adrian Peterson Keeps WaitingMay 31, 2018
NFL Minicamp Buzz: Allen Robinson Returns While Adrian Peterson Keeps Waiting
The Chicago Bears organization is much happier today than last week after seeing Allen Robinson on the field.
It should be since getting a player back from injury is a plus, especially during OTAs. All 32 teams are hopeful as coaching staffs finally get to tinker with new additions.
These early steps help set the foundation for the regular season. It's about more than running routes or throwing passes: Spring practices are when fundamentals are stressed and camaraderie builds.
While Robinson gets his feet back under him, the Ravens' Michael Crabtree and Bills' Kelvin Benjamin are establishing themselves as No. 1 options. Meanwhile, the Vikings' Stefon Diggs awaits a potential payday. Adrian Peterson and Mychal Kendricks are searching for one as well.
The Bears aren't the only franchise excited about their future, though. The 49ers are well on their way toward respectability.
Bears See an 'Alpha-Pro Personality' in Allen Robinson
The NFL's top free-agent wide receiver practiced Wednesday for the first time, albeit in a limited fashion, after suffering a torn ACL during the 2017 season opener.
"It's really good to see him out there," head coach Matt Nagy said, per the team's Twitter account. "He didn't do enough to say what he did one way or another, but it's a positive sign when he's out there and he's able to run some plays."
The Bears' passing attack will feature Robinson as its primary target after signing him to a three-year, $42 million contract. But the process will take time as the 24-year-old recuperates and acclimates himself to Nagy's offensive scheme.
"You can tell he has that alpha-pro personality where he gets it," wide receivers coach Mike Furrey said, per 670 The Score's Chris Emma. "He knows you got to come in early, he knows you got to be the last ones to leave, he knows you got to study. It doesn't matter; five years in, six years in, nine years in, you got to take notes."
As Robinson slowly works his way into the Bears' wide receiver rotation, quarterback Mitchell Trubisky can lean on two other offseason acquisitions, Taylor Gabriel and Anthony Miller.
Where Will Adrian Peterson Land?
Adrian Peterson is trying to create a market for his services despite being a 33-year-old running back.
"You know obviously I've mentioned Houston a couple of times," Peterson said during an episode of ESPN's NFL Live. "I feel like Green Bay wouldn't be a bad look as well. Carolina. There's some options out there. You know Miami. Down there in [Los Angeles]. That would be a nice look, too, with Todd Gurley."
No one can blame him, but he's an aging superstar with a diminished skill set. The future Hall of Famer will be better served as part of a rotation.
"You see around the league they have a two-back system," Peterson added. "Guys are not really pounding the ball 20, 30 times a game, so I think that leaves the door open for a couple of opportunities for me."
Of those teams mentioned, the Rams are the most intriguing, because Peterson's presence wouldn't be redundant. Los Angeles is expected to lean on Gurley, of course, but its running back stable could use more depth. Although, rookies John Kelly and Larry Rose III will get a chance to prove themselves first.
Peterson may have to wait until an injury occurs, because he's not in a position—despite his previous greatness—to help a team right now.
Patriots Didn't Realize Cassius Marsh Is Pretty Good; the 49ers Did
Cassius Marsh is making a name for himself.
The defensive end fanned the flames last week when he discussed his 80-day New England Patriots tenure with the San Francisco Chronicle's Eric Branch, saying: "They don't have fun there. There's nothing fun about it. There's nothing happy about it."
Marsh reiterated his stance in a video he released a few days later, saying: "That's how I felt. That's how I still feel, and I'm grateful to be away from there, grateful to be where I'm at."
An important aspect has been overlooked in the original interview.
The 49ers believe in Marsh when the Patriots didn't, and he's well on his way toward starting after the organization decided not to draft an edge-rusher.
"You've got to be pretty good to beat out Marsh," head coach Kyle Shanahan said.
The 49ers tied for 26th overall with 30 sacks a year ago, and Elvis Dumervil, who remains a free agent, led the way with 6.5.
Marsh only has six career sacks, but he's an ideal fit as the "Leo" (rush end) in Robert Saleh's system. The 2014 fourth-round pick's first-step quickness and relentless pursuit make him a perfect complement to DeForest Buckner, Arik Armstead and Solomon Thomas.
How Does Jimmie Ward Fit in the 49ers Secondary?
With Marsh's role set to increase, Jimmie Ward's might decrease. The 2014 first-round pick doesn't have a clear path toward starting...and that's a good thing.
Shanahan envisions Ward as an ideal backup for the entire secondary despite his $8.5 million price tag.
"I think that's a compliment I like to give Jimmie," Shanahan told reporters. "... If Jimmie doesn't earn a starting role, there's also a good chance he's the first backup at every single position: strong safety, free safety, nickel [corner], [outside] corner, because he's capable of being a starter at all of those positions."
The 49ers finished 22nd overall in pass defense last season, but the group should improve with Adrian Colbert, Ahkello Witherspoon and Jaquiski Tartt's continued maturation as well as Richard Sherman's acquisition. K'Waun Williams is also a stellar nickel corner.
"It's not going to be easy for [Ward] to start at any of those five," Shanahan added. "Right now, he's trying to do it at corner. We'll reassess this at the end of OTAs and see how it is in training camp."
Secondary depth is a luxury most teams don't possess. If Sherman's knee doesn't respond or one of the young defensive backs struggle, Ward will be ready.
LeGarrette Blount Is a 'Totally Different Animal' in Detroit Lions Offense
At 31, LeGarrette Blount is too long in the tooth to carry a complete workload for the Detroit Lions, but he'll add a dynamic the team's running back unit lacked for a long time.
"It's one thing with 200-pounds of Ameer [Abdullah] or Theo [Riddick] running through the hole that you have to tackle," running backs coach David Walker said, per the Detroit Free Press' Orion Sang. "And it's a totally different animal trying to tackle a 240-pound LeGarrette Blount. So we understand that hopefully will put a little bit more stress on the defense."
The Lions' inept rushing attack has long placed too much pressure on the offensive line and quarterback Matthew Stafford. Blount—along with second-round pick Kerryon Johnson—brings a threat not found in last year's 32nd-ranked rushing offense.
"We know that as an organization, that we're maybe a little bit unbalanced with the passing game [being] more productive than the running game over the last couple of years," Walker said. "That's not a secret. ... I think we're headed in the right direction."
At worst, Blount provides a short-yardage or red-zone option who can create yards after contact.
"That's kinda his style," Walker said, "and that's what we're hoping to get this fall from him."
Slimmer, Better Versions of Kelvin Benjamin, Charles Clay Show Up at Bills Camp
The Buffalo Bills are desperate to find a top option in their passing attack, and two staked their claim during OTAs thanks to improved conditioning.
According to Dominic LoVallo of the team's site, Kelvin Benjamin looked leaner and faster. His quarterback noticed, too.
"Yeah, he's a great player, huge target, really, if you just put the ball around him, he does a great job of snagging it and making a play," AJ McCarron said of the 6'5", 245-pounder. "He's been awesome to work with, and I'm looking forward to the future."
The Bills traded 2018 third- and seventh-round picks to acquire Benjamin. In six games, though, he only managed 16 receptions for 217 yards. A different version had to show up as he entered a contract year.
Charles Clay, meanwhile, led the team with 558 receiving yards. He became determined to change his eating habits after he suffered a torn meniscus and sprained MCL last season.
"It was something I looked into all offseason, trying to keep as much inflammation out of my body as I can, and eating has a lot to do with that," the 29-year-old tight end said, per the Buffalo News' Vic Carucci. "I feel awesome right now."
The one-two punch of a healthier Benjamin and Clay should ease concerns about the Bills' skill positions.
Michael Crabtree Quickly Develops into Joe Flacco's Favorite Target
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Joe Flacco is already a fan of wide receiver Michael Crabtree.
"[He's] the guy, because he's got a little different way that he runs the routes," Flacco said, per ESPN.com's Jamison Hensley. "He's really crafty with it, and he knows when to break away from guys and how to get open."
Granted, the team's options are limited.
Last year's top three receivers—Mike Wallace, Benjamin Watson and Jeremy Maclin—are no longer with the team. Dez Bryant turned down a multiyear offer to join the Ravens as well, according to ESPN.
Crabtree is the most experienced and productive option on the roster after signing a three-year, $21 million deal in free agency.
"But they're veteran players," head coach John Harbaugh said of Flacco and Crabtree's budding relationship, per the Baltimore Sun's Jeff Zrebiec. "They've been in games. So what you see is what you get, and we're seeing it."
The 30-year-old target has to become Flacco's security blanket because no one can predict what the Ravens will get from a wide receiver corps that also features John Brown, Chris Moore, Breshad Perriman and rookies Jaleel Scott and Jordan Lasley.
Will the Minnesota Vikings Lock Up Stefon Diggs Before the Season?
Stefon Diggs wants to remain a member of the Minnesota Vikings, but the organization must find a way to pay him, Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr, who are free agents after this season.
Diggs isn't the obvious priority, either. Hunter plays a premium position and registered 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons. Barr, meanwhile, is an integral part to the NFL's top-ranked defense.
Still, an argument can be made that Diggs is the most important piece as the organization builds around new quarterback Kirk Cousins.
"You see guys around the league that have had the same quarterback for eight years, nine years," Diggs said, per ESPN.com's Courtney Cronin. "For me, it's just the same old building process. Getting back going, earning the trust and getting the trust of the quarterback. That excites me, as far as having a new challenge."
Barr already skipped the first week of OTAs as he awaited the completion of an insurance policy for protection if a long-term extension isn't reached, according to Cronin.
Paying all three will be difficult. As long as the Vikings reach fair market value, though, Diggs appears more than happy to stay.
"There's no place I'd rather be than here. I love being here, so however it works out I'm not really mad. I understand it's all business at the end of the day, but I do love it here."
Mychal Kendricks' Free-Agency Tour Continues
Mychal Kendricks is league's most sought-after free agent.
Yahoo Sports' Jordan Schultz reported the six-year veteran will visit the Minnesota Vikings, Oakland Raiders and Cleveland Browns this week.
The Philadelphia Eagles finally released Kendricks last week after a tenuous relationship developed between the two parties.
"Kendricks has wanted out for years," former teammate Emmanuel Acho tweeted. "But he used limited role as [an] opportunity to maximize his snaps. He felt underutilized in current position and realized nothing was going to change."
The 2012 second-round pick left Minnesota without an agreement and will visit Oakland next, according to the St. Paul Pioneer-Press' Chris Tomasson.
All three of the visits make sense for different reasons.
Kendricks can play with his brother, Eric, if he signs with the Vikings. The Raiders present the best opportunity to immediately start. Finally, the Browns can afford the largest contract with a league-leading $67.9 million in salary-cap space, per Spotrac.
"At this point, he's entering free agency and he's just trying to find the best look for him," Eric Kendricks told Tomasson. "It's a new thing for him, and he's going to find the best fit. … It's on him now."