Shea McClellin Says He May Have Played His Last NFL Game Due to Concussions

Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

Former New England Patriots linebacker Shea McClellin acknowledged Tuesday that his NFL career may be over due to concussions.

According to ESPN.com's Mike Reiss, McClellin said the following on the heels of agreeing to become the linebackers coach at Mountain View High School in Meridian, Idaho: "I'm still staying ready, still working out. I've learned to never say never, there's always a chance that I could still play again, but for now all my focus is on coaching high school."

McClellin missed the entire 2017 season due to concussion-related issues, and he said he has had five documented concussions during his career.

New England released the 28-year-old veteran in March.

McClellin said he attempted to return last season, but after going through two weeks of practice, the decision was made to keep him on injured reserve:

"I was feeling good, but unfortunately had more residual effects from concussions. It's something they can't clear you for. That's the way it is nowadays, they're tough on concussion things. It's difficult, but I got through it. One thing I'd say, they handled it like they should have. I'm not upset with them, they're not upset with me, it's just the way it is. They handled it perfectly."

Despite his concussion history, McClellin doesn't anticipate being adversely impacted moving forward: "I think I'm going to be all right. I can't predict the future, no one can, but we'll see how things play out. I don't have any residual effects from head injuries right now. I'm optimistic about it, for sure."

McClellin was selected by the Chicago Bears with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2012 NFL draft after a standout collegiate career at Boise State.

After four seasons in Chicago, McClellin signed with the Patriots and helped lead them to a Super Bowl win at the conclusion of the 2016 campaign.

In five NFL seasons, McClellin has registered 200 tackles and 8.5 sacks.