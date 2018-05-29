Report: Andre Iguodala Got 2nd Opinion on Knee Injury, Status for Finals Unknown

Zhong Zhi/Getty Images

After missing the final four games of the Western Conference Finals, the status of Golden State Warriors forward Andre Iguodala for Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Thursday is in question.

According to ESPN.com's Chris Haynes on Tuesday, Iguodala recently got a second opinion on a left knee injury that has been labeled a lateral leg contusion.

Iguodala reportedly plans to "search for a remedy" in the days leading up to Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday: "He's frustrated. His body has not responded at this point."

After averaging 6.0 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.3 assists across 64 regular-season outings, Iguodala has 7.9 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game in 13 playoff contests.

The 34-year-old's status is especially important due to his history of matching up well defensively with LeBron James on the big stage.

Iguodala was named NBA Finals MVP in 2015 after he held LeBron in check for much of the six-game series.

With Iguodala out, Kevon Looney has eaten up most of the available minutes. Nick Young has factored into the mix as well, and Patrick McCaw returned from injury to play five minutes total in Games 6 and 7 of the Western Conference Finals after a lengthy injury absence.

Golden State is a significant favorite over Cleveland with or without Iguodala, but his absence would likely force the Warriors to mix and match when it comes to guarding James.