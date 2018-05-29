Rockets GM Daryl Morey on Game 7 Loss to Warriors: 'We Should Have Won'

Kyle Newport@@KyleNewportFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - June 1: Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey is interviewed as the Rockets announce D'Antoni as their new head coach on June 1, 2016 at Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2016 NBAE (Photo by Bill Baptist/NBAE via Getty Images)
Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets saw their season come to an end with a 101-92 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals on Monday, and it will probably take Houston general manager Daryl Morey some time to get over.

Because he feels like his team should still be playing.

After the game, Morey said his team did enough to advance to its first Finals since 1994-95, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say."

Houston held a 3-2 series lead before losing Chris Paul to a hamstring injury near the end of Game 5. He did not play in either of the final two games of the series.

This loss won't be easy to move on from for Rockets fans. Even without Paul, the team held a 15-point lead at home in Game 7. However, the squad that made more three-pointers this season than any team in NBA history went cold from beyond the arc in the middle of the game.

Ice-cold.

The Rockets missed an NBA playoff-record 27 consecutive treys at one point. Golden State took control of the game in the third by outscoring its opponent 33-15, as Houston went 0-of-14 from deep in the quarter.

For the game, the Warriors made 16 three-pointers at a 41 percent clip, and they held a 23-6 edge in fast-break points.

Morey made it clear early in the season that his team was "obsessed" with trying to beat the Warriors, telling ESPN Radio's Ryen Russillo: "It's the only thing we think about."

Despite feeling like his team played well enough to win, Morey made sure to congratulate his victorious foes:

Morey and Co. will now spend the offseason wondering "what if?" in regard to the Paul injury.

Related

    Game 7 Was a Perfect Homage to This Bizarre Season

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Game 7 Was a Perfect Homage to This Bizarre Season

    Dieter Kurtenbach
    via The Mercury News

    PFs Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    NBA logo
    NBA

    PFs Most Likely to Be Traded This Offseason

    Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report

    The Warriors Just Have More of Everything

    NBA logo
    NBA

    The Warriors Just Have More of Everything

    Ramona Shelburne
    via ESPN.com

    Three Immediate Questions Ahead of Cavs-Warriors IV

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Three Immediate Questions Ahead of Cavs-Warriors IV

    The Ringer
    via The Ringer