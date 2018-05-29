Rockets GM Daryl Morey on Game 7 Loss to Warriors: 'We Should Have Won'

Bill Baptist/Getty Images

The Houston Rockets saw their season come to an end with a 101-92 defeat at the hands of the Golden State Warriors in Game 7 of the 2018 Western Conference Finals on Monday, and it will probably take Houston general manager Daryl Morey some time to get over.

Because he feels like his team should still be playing.

After the game, Morey said his team did enough to advance to its first Finals since 1994-95, per ESPN's Tim MacMahon: "We should have won tonight. I don't have much else to say."

Houston held a 3-2 series lead before losing Chris Paul to a hamstring injury near the end of Game 5. He did not play in either of the final two games of the series.

This loss won't be easy to move on from for Rockets fans. Even without Paul, the team held a 15-point lead at home in Game 7. However, the squad that made more three-pointers this season than any team in NBA history went cold from beyond the arc in the middle of the game.

Ice-cold.

The Rockets missed an NBA playoff-record 27 consecutive treys at one point. Golden State took control of the game in the third by outscoring its opponent 33-15, as Houston went 0-of-14 from deep in the quarter.

For the game, the Warriors made 16 three-pointers at a 41 percent clip, and they held a 23-6 edge in fast-break points.

Morey made it clear early in the season that his team was "obsessed" with trying to beat the Warriors, telling ESPN Radio's Ryen Russillo: "It's the only thing we think about."

Despite feeling like his team played well enough to win, Morey made sure to congratulate his victorious foes:

Morey and Co. will now spend the offseason wondering "what if?" in regard to the Paul injury.