LaVar Ball on Lonzo Not Winning Rookie of the Year: Award 'Don't Mean Nothing'

LaVar Ball said Monday he isn't worried about the fact that his son, Lonzo Ball, isn't a finalist for the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

When TMZ Sports asked about his prediction of Lonzo winning Rookie of the Year not coming to pass, LaVar responded: "Who cares? Who cares about Rookie of the Year? Who cares about Rookie of the Year? Ain't no missed prediction. They [his three sons] all going to the NBA."

LaVar then refused to make a revised Rookie of the Year prediction, saying: "I don't care who Rookie of the Year is. I don't care who's Rookie of the Year. Rookie of the Year don't mean nothing."

Lonzo, the No. 2 pick in the 2017 draft, had an up-and-down year for the Los Angeles Lakers.

He averaged 10.2 points, 7.2 assists, 6.9 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game in 52 contests. He shot 36.0 percent from the field and 30.5 percent from three-point range.

Despite his shooting struggles, Ball was named to the All-Rookie Second Team.

Ben Simmons of the Philadelphia 76ers, Donovan Mitchell of the Utah Jazz and Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics are the finalists for the Rookie of the Year award.

Teammate Kyle Kuzma, selected 27th overall, made the All-Rookie First Team after averaging 16.1 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.