Warriors Owner Joe Lacob on Playing Cavaliers: 'Sort of Tired of Cleveland'

Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

HOUSTON, TX - MAY 16: Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob looks on during Game Two of the Western Conference Finals of the 2018 NBA Playoffs between the Houston Rockets and the Golden State Warriors at Toyota Center on May 16, 2018 in Houston, Texas.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Monday that he's grown weary of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When asked about his team's upcoming NBA Finals matchup with the Cavs after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic the following: "Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest. But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It'll be fun."

The Warriors and Cavaliers are set to clash in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season.

