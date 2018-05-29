Warriors Owner Joe Lacob on Playing Cavaliers: 'Sort of Tired of Cleveland'

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors owner Joe Lacob said Monday that he's grown weary of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

When asked about his team's upcoming NBA Finals matchup with the Cavs after beating the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals on Monday night, Lacob told Anthony Slater of The Athletic the following: "Sort of tired of Cleveland, to be honest. But having said that, LeBron James is an immense challenge, an incredible player. It'll be fun."

The Warriors and Cavaliers are set to clash in the NBA Finals for a fourth consecutive season.

