Houston Astros vs. New York Yankees: Odds, Analysis, MLB Betting Pick

The Houston Astros (35-20) will try to win their second straight game over the New York Yankees (33-17) on Tuesday when they visit them as small road favorites.

The Astros won the series opener 5-1 on Monday behind Justin Verlander, who allowed one run and five hits in 6.2 innings.

MLB betting line: The Astros opened as -135 favorites (wager $135 to win $100); the total is at nine runs, according to sportsbooks monitored by OddsShark. (Line updates and matchup report)

MLB betting pick, via OddsShark computer:5.1-3.1, Astros (MLB picks on every game)

Why the Astros can pay on the MLB lines

Houston ended a two-game skid at New York and beat the Yankees for the first time in four meetings as the American League champions flexed their muscles and showed they are still the team the beat.

Verlander was booed by fans at Yankee Stadium and tipped his cap toward them after another dominant performance. He leads the AL with a 1.11 ERA.

The Astros also improved to 19-9 on the road, and they will have another ace going on Tuesday in Charlie Morton (7-0, 2.04 ERA), who has not lost since visiting New York in last year's AL Championship Series.

Why the Yankees can pay on the MLB lines

The Yankees pounded Morton for six hits and seven runs in 3.2 innings of an 8-1 rout in Game 3 of the 2017 ALCS, and they will have ageless wonder CC Sabathia (2-1, 3.55) on the mound opposite him looking to bounce back with a victory.

They are 0-3 in Sabathia's last three starts, but he has walked away with a no-decision in two of them. The 37-year-old is 1-0 with a 2.59 ERA in five home starts this year though, limiting opponents to a .232 batting average.

In his last two outings against Houston, he has allowed only one earned run and eight hits in 9.1 innings with five strikeouts.

Smart betting pick

While Morton has yet to suffer a loss this season, it is hard to justify backing him in this spot as a road favorite, especially at New York.

Morton has been fortunate to earn five of his wins at home, where he has a 1.85 ERA.

The Yankees have lost two in a row just twice since April 10, and it will not happen again here. Take New York to rebound.

MLB betting trends

Houston is 6-2 in its last eight games.

Houston is 15-5 in its last 20 games on the road.

The total has gone under in four of New York's last five games at home.

