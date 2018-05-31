FIFA World Cup Records That Are Under Real Threat

0 of 8

Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

The 2018 FIFA World Cup is just around the corner, with focus drawing to it from across the globe following the climax of an epic 2017-18 season.

In preparation for the event, we've leafed through the history books and identified eight World Cup records that are under serious threat this summer in Russia. They range from all-but-certain-to-be-smashed to potential long shots, but each is eminently possible.

Some are player-related, some team, and some are even as specific as certain sides meeting. For each record, we've displayed the current record at the top then explained who or which circumstances could break it below.