Salt Bae Joins Real Madrid's Players to Celebrate Champions League Success

B/R Video@@bleacherreportB/R VideoMay 29, 2018

Right Arrow Icon

Real Madrid had a celebrity fan on their side in Kiev before and after their UEFA Champions League final win over Liverpool on Saturday.

Celebrity chef Salt Bae was present in the Ukrainian capital, wishing Los Blancos good luck before the game and joining them and the trophy afterwards.

He was also on hand to console Mohamed Salah after the Egyptian forward suffered a worrying-looking shoulder injury during the first half.

