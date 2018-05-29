Liverpool Reportedly Want Nabil Fekir and Thomas Lemar After Fabinho Transfer

Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images

Liverpool reportedly remain interested in Monaco midfielder Thomas Lemar as well as Lyon captain Nabil Fekir.

Get French Football News relayed a report from L'Equipe noting the Reds are keen on the French duo:

If Lemar were to arrive at Anfield, he would be the second player to join from Monaco this summer after Liverpool completed the signing of Fabinho on Monday.

Fabinho, 24, also told RMC Sport (h/t Kristian Walsh of the Liverpool Echo) he would like to see Fekir join him on Merseyside.

"He is a very good player, of international level," he said. "In Ligue 1, it is not only this season that he has demonstrated things. It's been a few years since he demonstrates his quality. If he comes, it will be good too."

Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

When asked about his future on Monday evening, Fekir gave little away, per FourFourTwo.



"If Fabinho will be my future team-mate? I will discuss about my future after the World Cup, not before," he said. "If I will sign somewhere before the World Cup? Honestly, I don't know."

As noted by Walsh, Fekir, 24, is said to be high on Liverpool's list of targets this summer, with the Reds keen to reshape their midfield options.

It appears Lemar may still be on the club's radar, too. The Reds were strongly linked with a move for the Monaco star last summer and were ready to pay £70 million to bring him to Merseyside, according to Paul Joyce of The Times.

If both were to follow Fabinho to Liverpool, it would trigger a significant revamp of the midfield at the Merseyside club, with Naby Keita also poised to join from RB Leipzig.

Mo Stewart of The Anfield Wrap is pleased with how the team is taking shape for next season:

This season, the Frenchman has been playing for Lyon in a position that hasn't existed in Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool side, just off a central striker. From there, Fekir has been able to create chances for his team-mates and score plenty of goals.

PHILIPPE DESMAZES/Getty Images

At Liverpool, the system is 4-3-3, with Roberto Firmino at the point of the attack supported by Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane from wide positions.

Still, Fekir would provide another exciting attacking option, with 18 goals and eight assists registered in Ligue 1 last season.

However, French football writer Andrew Gibney doesn't believe the deal will reach a swift conclusion:

Going for Lemar in addition to Keita, Fabinho and Fekir would give Liverpool many options, although after selling one key man already, perhaps Monaco would be reluctant to weaken their midfield any further in this transfer window.

Lemar, 22, wasn't at his best last season, but he has shown throughout his career already he is capable of opening a match up in the final third. Technically he is exceptional, and his dynamism would make him a fine fit for Klopp's blueprint.

If Liverpool can add these Ligue 1 gems to their squad ahead of next season, they would be sending out a significant statement of intent to the rest of European football.