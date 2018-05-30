Stock Up, Stock Down for UFC's Top Young Stars

0 of 10

Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC/Getty Images

The UFC is seeing a surge of young talent throughout most of their 12 divisions including three champions in Rose Namajunas, Max Holloway and Robert Whittaker.

There are many others fighting their way up the ranks in the hopes of joining, or dethroning, those young champions.

But it is not all hunky dory for the prospects trying to make their name under the bright lights of the UFC. Some of those fighters hit roadblocks and fail to realize their potential. Is it time to buy or sell the current crop of UFC's young guns?

Could gold be in their future?

Bleacher Report's Matthew Ryder and Nathan McCarter take a look at the UFC's most notable young talents and assess where their stock currently stands. After narrowing down the field to 10, here are the stock reports for each of these exciting up-and-comers.