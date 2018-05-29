Report: Arsenal Eye £20M Medhi Benatia Amid Plans for Defensive Overhaul

Rory Marsden@@roomarsdenFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

ROME, ITALY - MAY 09: El Mouttaqui Benatia of Juventus in action during the TIM Cup Final between Juventus and AC Milan at Stadio Olimpico on May 9, 2018 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images)
Alessandro Sabattini/Getty Images

Arsenal are reportedly eyeing a move for Juventus centre-back Medhi Benatia as new manager Unai Emery plans a major overhaul of the Gunners back line during the summer. 

According to Le 10 Sport (via the Mirror), Benatia could be available as Juve are also looking to make defensive changes—Andrea Barzagli and Giorgio Chiellini could also move on—but the Old Lady may demand more than £20 million for the Morocco international. 

Paris Saint-Germain's Spanish headcoach Unai Emery reacts during the French L1 football match between Caen (SMC) and Paris (PSG) on May 19, 2018, at the Michel d'Ornano stadium, in Caen, northwestern France. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP) (Phot
CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/Getty Images

Benatia has played a key role in an impressive Juventus defence over the last two seasons, the first of which he spent on loan with the Serie A giants from Bayern Munich before joining permanently last summer. 

He is contracted to the Old Lady until 2020, but if Juventus are thinking about moving him on Arsenal could have a chance of snapping him up.

The Gunners desperately need more quality and experience in their back line.

They conceded over 50 goals as they came sixth in the 2017-18 Premier League season, letting in 31 in 19 matches away from home.

Shkodran Mustafi, Rob Holding and Calum Chambers have all showed flashes in their Gunners careers but are not yet consistent enough.

Meanwhile, the formerly reliable Laurent Koscielny, 32, began to show cracks in his armoury last term and is sidelined with a serious Achilles injury, per James Benge of the Evening Standard:

Benatia is a top-class central defender and, perhaps most significantly, boasts huge experience playing at the highest level.

He could be a fine purchase for Arsenal as they look to find a figure around which to build a new and stronger defence. 

