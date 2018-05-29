Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7

Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7May 29, 2018
The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season thanks to Monday's 101-92 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.
Kevin Durant (34 points) and Stephen Curry (27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) were too much for Houston, and the Rockets missed 27 straight three-pointers at one point as they failed to capitalize on home-court advantage.
With the NBA Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the horizon and a Western Conference battle in the books, there was plenty to say after the game.
Draymond Green on Rockets: "We Know We'll See Them Again Down the Line"
"It was a complete team effort." - ＠Money23Green #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation (via ＠NBAonTNT) https://t.co/T980eR65fJ
Steve Kerr: "We Have Three of the Best Shot-Makers in the League"
Kevin Durant: "All Series Our Defense Was Great"
"Everybody came to play tonight." - ＠KDTrey5 after Game 7 win and advancing to 4th straight #NBAFinals #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation (via ＠NBAonTNT) https://t.co/f6r9Afmccm
Kevin Durant: "Nothing But Respect For the Rockets"
KD on how he feels about Mike D'Antoni saying that the Rockets are "close" to dethroning the Warriors in the West. #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/AIiZoMRHjy
Kevin Durant Gives Props to Kevin Looney, Jordan Bell
KD on how big Kevon Looney and Jordan Bell stepped up in WCF despite not having been at this level before. #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/16WtjBGXq1
Steph Curry Talks Third-Quarter Dominance
Stephen Curry on 3Q run that led to Game 7 win. #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/Pqd5y7K5N2
Steph Curry: Warriors' "Experience and Maturity" Helped Lead Them to Finish Line
"It was just a level of experience and maturity from our group that helped us get through to the finish line." - @StephenCurry30 #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/HkZEpojySB
Steph Curry: "I Never Lose Confidence in Myself"
"I never lose confidence in myself." - @StephenCurry30 #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/iAMwgBAPbG
Mike D'Antoni: "We Did Everything Well Except They Out-Shot Us"
James Harden on Missing CP3: "We Didn't Think About That"
"We didn't think about that." - @JHarden13 on Chris Paul's absence #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/dYoT8IlaE1
Klay Thompson on Rockets: "One of the Toughest Opponents I've Played"
Klay Thompson on where the @HoustonRockets rank among the best teams they've played in the #NBAPlayoffs in these past four runs to the #NBAFinals. #DubNation https://t.co/GytNTubytv
Klay Thompson Says Warriors Were Encouraged Despite Halftime Deficit
"We were actually encouraged, believe it or not." - @KlayThompson on @warriors' mentality coming out of halftime #NBAPlayoffs #DubNation https://t.co/STPjYVAilm
Klay Thompson Talks Early Foul Trouble
Klay Thompson on frustrations after picking up three early fouls in Game 7 and helping the @warriors rally back in the 2nd half. #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation https://t.co/5KubMUYVBT
Nick Young Wants to Turn Up
Nick Young just wants to celebrate after making his 1st #NBAFinals 😂. #NBAPlayoffs | #DubNation (via @NBAonTNT) https://t.co/0c9JCpEbYR
Mike D'Antoni Says Rockets Are Close
"I think we're very close... we'll get back on the horse and we'll get these guys here pretty soon." - Mike D'Antoni #NBAPlayoffs https://t.co/qrKGo62dCx
The NBA Finals start Thursday in Golden State, where the Warriors will play the Cavaliers for the fourth straight year. The Warriors won last year's edition in five games when Kyrie Irving was still in Cleveland, so LeBron James and the Cavaliers have a tall task ahead of them.
Juggernaut Dubs Don't Need 4 Quarters to Win It All