Postgame Sound from Warriors vs. Rockets Game 7

The Golden State Warriors are headed to the NBA Finals for the fourth straight season thanks to Monday's 101-92 victory over the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the Western Conference Finals.

Kevin Durant (34 points) and Stephen Curry (27 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds) were too much for Houston, and the Rockets missed 27 straight three-pointers at one point as they failed to capitalize on home-court advantage.

With the NBA Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on the horizon and a Western Conference battle in the books, there was plenty to say after the game.

The NBA Finals start Thursday in Golden State, where the Warriors will play the Cavaliers for the fourth straight year. The Warriors won last year's edition in five games when Kyrie Irving was still in Cleveland, so LeBron James and the Cavaliers have a tall task ahead of them.