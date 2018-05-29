Highlights of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant's 2nd-Half Takeover in Warriors Win

Highlights of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant's 2nd-Half Takeover in Warriors WinMay 29, 2018
Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral
Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀
15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever
Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames
Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀
Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record
Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe
Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut
Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance
Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'
Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt
Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak
Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert
Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class
Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.
Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts
Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?
Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night
Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles
The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible
Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were two of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors overturned a 54-43 halftime deficit to win Game 7 over the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.
Durant and Curry finished with 34 and 27 points, respectively. Curry nearly finished with a triple-double as well, dishing out 10 assists and collecting nine rebounds.
Things weren't looking too good through the first half, though, as the two stars had combined to score 21 points—13 for Durant and eight for Curry.
Monday's game is another example why the Warriors are so unbeatable over a seven-game playoff series. Durant and Curry are two of the best scorers of their generation, and they're capable of exploding at any moment and completely changing the course of a game.
Gordon on CP3: If He Played, We'd Be in Finals