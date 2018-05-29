Highlights of Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant's 2nd-Half Takeover in Warriors Win

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMay 29, 2018

  1. Four Years Ago, Lance Went Viral

  2. Ayton Has Boogie-Like Potential 👀

  3. 15 Yrs Ago, LBJ Inked the Biggest Rookie Shoe Deal Ever

  4. Chinese Fans Keep It 100 with LBJ Nicknames

  5. Sixers Welcomed Meek Home in Style 👀

  6. Mitchell Breaks MJ’s Rookie Playoff Record

  7. Collin Sexton Could Be Next Eric Bledsoe

  8. Andre Ingram Put on a Show in His NBA Debut

  9. Turner's Showcase Giving Overlooked Ballers a Chance

  10. Raptors Have Dominated Since 'God's Plan'

  11. Jimmy Was Clowning While He Was Hurt

  12. Simmons Averaging a Triple Double Over Win Streak

  13. Mo Bamba Could Be the Next Rudy Gobert

  14. Jason Kidd, Steve Nash Headline Basketball HoF Class

  15. Mikal Bridges Could Be NBA's Next Otto Porter Jr.

  16. Today in History: MJ Scores Career-High 69 Pts

  17. Could LiAngelo Join Lonzo on the Lakers?

  18. Dwight Joins Love & Kareem with Historic 30/30 Night

  19. Westbrook's Road to 100 Triple-Doubles

  20. The NBA Is a Mess in the Best Way Possible

Right Arrow Icon

Kevin Durant and Stephen Curry were two of the biggest reasons the Golden State Warriors overturned a 54-43 halftime deficit to win Game 7 over the Houston Rockets in the 2018 Western Conference Finals.

Durant and Curry finished with 34 and 27 points, respectively. Curry nearly finished with a triple-double as well, dishing out 10 assists and collecting nine rebounds.

Things weren't looking too good through the first half, though, as the two stars had combined to score 21 points—13 for Durant and eight for Curry.

Monday's game is another example why the Warriors are so unbeatable over a seven-game playoff series. Durant and Curry are two of the best scorers of their generation, and they're capable of exploding at any moment and completely changing the course of a game.

Related

    Gordon on CP3: If He Played, We'd Be in Finals

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Gordon on CP3: If He Played, We'd Be in Finals

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Postgame Sounds from Warriors vs. Rockets

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Postgame Sounds from Warriors vs. Rockets

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Is This LeBron's Toughest Finals Opponent Yet?

    Golden State Warriors logo
    Golden State Warriors

    Is This LeBron's Toughest Finals Opponent Yet?

    Adam Fromal
    via Bleacher Report

    Warriors Open as Monster Favorites vs. Cavs

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Warriors Open as Monster Favorites vs. Cavs

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report