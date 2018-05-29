French Open 2018: Replay TV Schedule, Live Stream for Tuesday's Draw

Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

Serena Williams makes her return to Grand Slam action Tuesday, as she is engaging Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic in her first round match at the French Open in Paris.

Williams is used to dominating in most tournaments, but she entered Roland Garros as an unseeded player after taking time off for maternity leave. She has not been very active since returning, and if she can survive her first two or three matches, her confidence is likely to come back at full strength.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal is scheduled to complete his rain-delayed match against unseeded Simone Bolelli. Nadal won the first two sets but fell behind 1-3 in the third set before rains scuttled play Monday.

2018 French Open TV Schedule

Dates: May 29-June 10

TV: NBC, Tennis Channel

Replay: Tennis Channel, 10 p.m. ET

Live Stream: NBC Sports App, NBC Sports Live

Coverage Schedule

All Times ET

1st Four Rounds (May 29-June 4)

5 a.m.-3 p.m.

Quarterfinals (June 5 & 6)

7 a.m.-1 p.m.

Semifinals

June 7: Women's semifinals (8 a.m.-2 p.m.)

June 8: Men's semifinals (6 a.m.-2 p.m.)

Women's Final (June 9)

9 a.m.-1 p.m.

Men's Final (June 10)

9 a.m.-2 p.m.

While Nadal has an excellent chance to advance to the second round, 2015 French Open champion Stan Wawrinka was defeated by Guillermo Garcia-Lopez in a five-set match. Garcia-Lopez earned a 6-2, 3-6, 4-6, 7-6 (7-5), 6-3 triumph.

Wawrinka, the 23rd-seed in the tournament, looked nothing like the player who was once considered the near-equal of Nadal, Roger Federer, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray.

Wawrinka made a slew of errors—72 unforced throughout the match—and he constantly gave Garcia-Lopez opportunities. Wawrinka was clearly sloppy, but he has also had knee issues in recent months.

"I won three Grand Slams in my career, and I know what it takes to do it," said Wawrinka, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN.com). "And my goal is to get to my top. Sooner or later, I will."

Djokovic made his return to the French Open a successful one with a 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 victory over Rogerio Dutra Silva of Brazil.

Djokovic has battled an elbow injury for much of the last 12 months, and he looked good against his first-round opponent. However, he still has quite a long way to go until he is in his best form.

"It's been a long 12 months behind me, but I feel like I'm starting to play better in the past couple of weeks," Djokovic said, per Ian Chadband of the Roland Garros website. "I think I had some really good moments in the match and some not that great. But I played Dutra Silva, a specialist in clay, who plays with a lot of energy. He's a big fighter. So it wasn't easy."

Second-seeded Caroline Wozniacki opened the French Open in strong fashion with a straight-set 7-6 (7-2), 6-1 victory over American Danielle Collins.

Wozniacki played a relatively clean match and she played with the same sense of calm and confidence that allowed her to win the Australian Open earlier this year.

While Wozniacki was able to dictate the pace of her match, eighth-seeded Petra Kvitova had to rally to defeat Veronica Cepede Royg. Kvitova registered a 3-6, 6-1, 7-5 trriumph over her rival from Paraguay.

On the men's side, fifth-seeded Juan Martin del Potro will play Nicholas Mahut in his first-round match at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Women's top-seed Simona Halep, who will be trying to earn her first Grand Slam title, will play American Alison Riske at 2 p.m. ET.